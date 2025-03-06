Former Patriots running back James White joins coaching staff at Illinois

Former New England Patriots running back James White is joining the coaching ranks in college football. White has been named an assistant running backs coach at Illinois, the school announced Thursday.

The move to the sideline reunites White with head coach Bret Bielema, who was his head coach during his college career at Wisconsin. The two also crossed paths in New England in 2018 and 2019, when White was scoring touchdowns for the Patriots and Bielema was a member of Bill Belichick's coaching staff.

"I am thankful for the opportunity to work with Coach Bielema and his staff," White said in a release by Illinois. "I am excited to get to learn and grow with the coaches and players as we work to be the best we can be on a daily basis."

James White's Patriots career

After helping the Badgers win three Big Ten titles during his college career, White was drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He became a dangerous playmaker out of the New England backfield over his eight-year NFL career, and won three Super Bowls with the Patriots.

While White was a talented rusher, he made a name for himself as a pass-catcher for Tom Brady. Over his career, White caught 381 receptions for 25 touchdowns over 95 regular-season games, and added 59 catches and three touchdowns receptions in his 12 playoff games.

White's biggest game for the Patriots came in the team's comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. He scored 20 points -- all of which came after New England fell into a 28-3 hole -- to set a Super Bowl record, which was recently matched by Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts in Super Bowl LIX.

Against the Falcons, White caught a touchdown and rushed for two more and also converted a two-point conversion. He scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime to lift New England to a 34-28 victory, and also set a Super Bowl record with 14 receptions that went for 110 yards.