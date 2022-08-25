James Paxton shut down for season with torn lat muscle

BOSTON -- James Paxton's 2022 season is over before ever beginning.

The 33-year-old left-hander has officially been shut down for the season due to a torn lat muscle, Alex Cora announced before Thursday's game at Fenway Park.

An MRI revealed that James Paxton has a grade 2 tear in his left lat. His season is obviously over. Red Sox hold options on him for the next two seasons. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) August 25, 2022

Paxton hasn't pitched at all this year, his first in the Red Sox organization, after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year. While expectations were low with regard to his 2022 contributions when signing with the Red Sox, he did have the potential to return to the field and contribute down the stretch.

To that end, he was pitching in a rehab start for the Florida Coast League Red Sox last week when he suffered the injury after just two-thirds of an inning.

Paxton signed a one-year deal with Boston last November, a deal that includes club options for 2023 and 2024 and a player option for 2023.

After making 29 starts for the Yankees in 2019, Paxton made just five starts in 2020 and one start in 2021 before undergoing surgery.