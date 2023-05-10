Red Sox activate James Paxton from Injured List

BOSTON -- After spending all of last season and the start of the 2023 campaign on the Injured List, James Paxton is finally on the Red Sox active roster. Paxton was activated from the IL on Wednesday, and is scheduled to make his Boston debut Friday night.

It will be Paxton's first Major League start since April 6, 2021 when he was a member of the Seattle Mariners.

The lefty spent last season recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in April of 2021, and was back on the IL ahead of this season due to a hamstring strain. Paxton made six rehab appearances with Triple-A Worcester this year, including five starts, but gave up 15 earned runs over his 21.2 innings, surrendering 18 hits while issuing 16 walks.

The 34-year-old did look better has last two times out, allowing just two runs over 10.1 innings. For his career, Paxton is 57-33 with a 3.59 ERA over 137 career starts with the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees.

To make room for Paxton on the active roster, Boston designated righty Zack Littell for assignment.