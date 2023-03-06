Patriots, Jakobi Meyers reportedly haven't made much progress on a new contract

FOXBORO -- Unless the Patriots can sign him to a new deal in the next week, Jakobi Meyers will be one of the top receivers on the free agent market. It sounds like that is how things are trending, according to a new report over the weekend.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Patriots and Meyers have spoken about a new contract for the wide receiver. Those talks have not amounted in much, however.

"The Patriots' Jakobi Meyers could end up getting the biggest contract among a very thin group of free agent wide receivers. He has talked to the Patriots about a new deal, but they haven't made very much progress, and it sounds like Meyers will hit the market when it officially opens March 15," Graziano wrote on Sunday.

Meyers has racked up a lot of catches in a Patriots uniform since signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019, hauling in 235 receptions for 2,758 yards and eight touchdowns over the last four seasons. He was one of the few bright spots in a lackluster offense last season, leading the team with 804 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions, while ranking second with 67 catches.

The Patriots can ill afford to lose Meyers, with receiver one of the team's biggest needs this offseason. Along with Meyers, veteran Nelson Agholor is also set to hit free agency, leaving DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, and Tyquan Thornton atop the depth chart.

Meyers could command over $12 million per season on the free agent market, and may become too pricey for the Patriots. The NFL league year officially begins Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m., with the "legal tampering" period kicking off Monday. March 13.