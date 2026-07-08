Bennett, Cheng lead Red Sox past White Sox, 5-0, for fifth straight win

Jake Bennett allowed four hits in seven innings, Tsung-Che Cheng had his first multi-RBI game and the Boston Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 5-0 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory.

Boston has won 10 of 12 and and 13 of its last 18.

Bennett (4-3) has allowed more than two runs just twice in eight starts. He struck out four and walked one.

Jake Bennett pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Cheng had an RBI single in the third to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead, and Ceddanne Rafaela drove in Cheng two batters later.

Anthony Seigler came across on a wild pitch from Davis Martin (9-4), but Seigler left the game after a collision with catcher Kyle Teel at the plate.

Willson Contreras, who committed to the Home Run Derby before the game, also left the game with an injury. He fouled a ball off of his left foot, initially remained in, but was taken out with one out in the bottom of the third.

Carlos Narváez hit an RBI single of his own and Cheng added his second RBI of the night in the fourth.

For the White Sox, Luisangel Acuña went 2 for 2.

Up next

LHP Patrick Sandoval was set to make his Red Sox debut against White Sox LHP Anthony Kay (6-3, 4.39 ERA) on Thursday in the series finale. Sandoval was activated Monday after a two-year recovery from Tommy John surgery.