Former Patriots lit up the scoreboard for the Raiders in Thursday night's blowout win over Chargers

FOXBORO -- The Raiders put on a show in Las Vegas on Thursday night, decimating the Los Angeles Chargers to the tune of 63-21. It set a new franchise record for the most points scored in a single game, and the Raiders got there thanks to a trio of former Patriots finding the end zone.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, running back Brandon Bolden, and cornerback Jack Jones all scored touchdowns for the Raiders in the lopsided victory. Meyers accounted for two of Las Vegas' nine touchdowns on the night, catching one in the first quarter while also throwing a touchdown pass in the third.

Meyers' touchdown grab put Las Vegas up 21-0 just 12 minutes into the game. But his touchdown toss is getting even more attention, as he hit Davante Adams from three yards out for the third touchdown pass of his career.

Meyers now has seven touchdown receptions, a rushing touchdown, and Thursday night's passing score in his first season with the Raiders. They could certainly use the 27-year-old's playmaking abilities in New England, as the Patriots have just five touchdowns out of the wide receiver position this season.

Former Pats running back Brandon Bolden, who is in his second season in Las Vegas, also found pay dirt. Bolden hadn't taken a handoff this season until Thursday night, and actually lost a yard when he was fed the ball on the Raiders' first drive of the game. But Bolden was a lot more successful when he got a second chance.

With the Raiders up 28-0 late in the second quarter, Bolden lined up in the wildcat. He took a direct snap from the Los Angeles 26-yard line, and took it to the house for his first rushing touchdown since the 2021 season.

And to cap it off, former Patriots cornerback Jack Jones had one of the coolest pick-sixes you'll ever see. The game was well in hand with Las Vegas up 56-7 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, but Jones gave fans a touchdown they'll never forget. Chargers quarterback Easton Stick dropped back for a quick screen pass to running back Austin Ekeler, but Jones read it perfectly and jumped the route.

The second-year corner, who was released by New England and picked up by Las Vegas last month, made an incredible one-handed catch and never broke his stride as he waltzed 16 yards into the end zone. It's the second pick-six of Jones' career, joining his 40-yard pick six of Aaron Rodgers as a rookie with the Patriots last season.

HOUSE CALL FOR JACK JONES! #LACvsLV | 📺 PRIME pic.twitter.com/CnpB53BdNR — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 15, 2023

Jones' play-making skills were never in question during his brief stint in New England, and it was his off-the-field issues that ended his time with the Patriots. Thursday night's ridiculous pick-six was a reminder of what he's capable of doing on the field.

And with three former Patriots scoring touchdowns in Las Vegas' historic night, it has Patriots fans grumbling "Why can't we get players like that?" on Friday morning.