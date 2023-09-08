Jack Jones reportedly expected to miss time with hamstring injury

FOXBORO -- Patriots cornerback Jack Jones is expected to miss time to start the 2023 season, but not because of his legal issues off the field. Jones was absent from Thursday's practice with a hamstring injury, and that ailment is expected to keep the second-year corner sidelined to start the season.

Jones is expected to miss "some time" with the injury, which he suffered in practice on Wednesday, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

That isn't particularly great news for New England, as losing Jones would leave the team without the team's No. 2 corner. Rookie Christian Gonzalez is slotted in as New England's top corner, with veteran Jonathan Jones likely getting the start on the other side in Jones' absence.

That will make the task of containing Jalen Hurts and receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith even tougher for the Patriots on Sunday afternoon, when they open the season against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots drafted Jones in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, with the corner appearing in 13 games -- including two starts -- as a rookie. Jones recorded a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six against Aaron Rodger in Green Bay, last season.

News that Jones will now miss some time comes just days after gun charges against the 25-year-old -- stemming from his June arrest at Logan Airport -- were dropped after Jones agreed to one year of probation and community service. There is still a chance that the NFL could hit Jones with a suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

