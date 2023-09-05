Gun charges dropped against Patriots cornerback Jack Jones

BOSTON -- The charges against Patriots cornerback Jack Jones have been dropped.

Jones agreed to one year of pre-trial probation and 48 hours of community service in exchange for the charges being dropped.

MassLive's Chris Mason first reported the news on Tuesday.

Jones had been facing two counts of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without an FID card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large capacity feeding device. The 25-year-old had been arrested in June when officials said he had loaded guns and ammunition in his carry-on bag when flying out of Logan Airport following Patriots training minicamp.

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts "determined that it cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Jones had knowledge that he possessed the firearms in his bag at the time of the incident," according to the nolle prosequi.

Additionally, the Commonwealth verified that Jones had legally purchased the firearms in Arizona "and has taken steps to become a lawful gun owner in the state of Massachusetts within this 60-day period."

Whether or not Jones receives punishment from the NFL remains unclear, but for now, his legal situation has been resolved.