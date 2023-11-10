Jack Jones added to Patriots injury report; listed as questionable for Sunday's game vs. Colts

BOSTON -- The Jack Jones roller coaster continues. The New England cornerback was one of two players that the Patriots added to their injury report on Friday ahead of this weekend's tilt against the Colts in Germany.

Jones is now questionable for Sunday's game after he was limited by a knee injury at Friday's practice in Frankfurt. Special teamer Matthew Slater is also questionable after he was limited with an ankle injury on Friday.

Jones, who missed the first six weeks of the season with a hamstring injury, hasn't shown up on the injury report since he was hampered by a hamstring injury in Week 7. But some off the field issues have popped up recently, as the second-year corner was benched for the start of last weekend's loss to the Commanders for reportedly missing curfew last Saturday night.

The Patriots already ruled out J.C. Jackson for Sunday's game, leaving him stateside to work through a few things, so Jones could play a pretty pivotal role against Colts receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs, the latter of whom is questionable after not practicing all week with a knee injury.

Corner Jonathan Jones (Knee) is also questionable, with Shaun Wade and Myles Bryant the only healthy corners on the New England roster this weekend.

In total, the Patriots have nine players listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Germany:

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Hamstring

CB Myles Bryant, Chest

WR Demario Douglas, Ankle

CB Jack Jones, Knee

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee

WR Matthew Slater, Ankle

OL Vederian Lowe, Ankle

DL Deatrich Wise, Shoulder

Along with Jackson, left tackle Trent Brown (Personal/ Ankle) and receiver DeVante Parker (Concussion) were ruled out by New England on Thursday.

Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (Knee) and receiver Alec Pierce (Ankle) were both added to the Indianapolis injury report on Friday, though both were full participants in practice and are questionable for Sunday's game.