New Hampshire Marine identified as one of five killed in helicopter crash in California

DOVER, N.H. - One of the five Marines killed in a helicopter crash in California was from New Hampshire, the Corps said in a statement Friday.

Capt. Jack Casey, 26, of Dover, New Hampshire, was part of a group on a training flight in a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter late Tuesday night during a storm. They left from an Air Force Base in Nevada and were heading to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, but never arrived. The helicopter was reported missing early Wednesday morning. The wreckage was found several hours later in the mountainous east of San Diego, near the border with Mexico. There were no survivors.

Casey was one of three CH-53E helicopter pilots on board at the time of the crash, according to the Marines. All five were based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

The Marines said Casey was commissioned in May 2019. He was promoted to Captain in September 2023. They said his decorations included the National Defense Service Medal.

Marine Capt. Jack Casey of Dover, New Hampshire. USMC

The cause of the crash is still not known.

"We have been confronted with a tragedy that is every service family's worst fear," Lt. Col. Nicholas J. Harvey, commanding officer of squadron, said in a statement Friday.

"Our top priority now is supporting the families of our fallen heroes, and we ask for your respect and understanding as they grieve. The Flying Tigers family stands strong and includes the friends and community who have supported our squadron during this challenging time. We will get through this together."

"Capt. Jack Casey gave his life while serving his country," New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said in a statement. "Valerie and I are deeply saddened as we mourn the loss of these five Marines. Capt. Jack Casey's death is a profound loss for his family, his community, New Hampshire, and the country. I have directed all flags on all public buildings and grounds in the State of New Hampshire to fly at half-staff on the day of interment."