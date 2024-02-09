5 Marines killed in helicopter crash are identified: "Every service family's worst fear"

The five Marines who died when their helicopter crashed during a storm in the mountains outside San Diego have been identified.

The servicemembers were aboard a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter that was traveling during bad weather from Creech Air Force Base in Clark County, Nevada to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California for "routine flight training." The crashed helicopter was found Wednesday, and the Marines were all confirmed to have died on Thursday morning.

On Friday, the Third Marine Aircraft Wing identified the Marines as Lance Cpt. Donovan Davis, 21, Sgt. Alec Langen, 23, Capt. Benjamin Moulton, 27, Capt. Jack Casey, 26, and Capt. Miguel Nava, 28. Davis and Langen were helicopter crew chiefs, and Moulton, Casey and Nava were helicopter pilots.

All five were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

According to a statement from Third Marine Aircraft Wing officials, Davis, of Olathe, Kansas, enlisted in the Marine Corps in Sept. 2019 and had received multiple medals, including the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

Lance Cpt. Donovan Davis. 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

Langen, of Chandler, Arizona, enlisted in the Corps in Sept. 2017 and had received decorations including the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

"We will miss him dearly," his mother Caryn Langen told KNSD-TV of San Diego.

Sgt. Alec Langen. 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

Moulton, of Emmett, Idaho, commissioned in the Marine Corps in March 2019 and had received the National Defense Service Medal.

Capt. Benjamin Moulton. 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

Casey, of Dover, New Hampshire, joined the corps in May 2019 and also received the National Defense Service Medal.

"Capt. Jack Casey gave his life while serving his country," New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said in a statement. "Valerie and I are deeply saddened as we mourn the loss of these five Marines. Capt. Jack Casey's death is a profound loss for his family, his community, New Hampshire, and the country.

.

Capt. Jack Casey. 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

Nava, of Traverse City, Michigan, commissioned in the Marine Corps in May 2017 and had received decorations including the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

Capt. Miguel Nava. 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

"We have been confronted with a tragedy that is every service family's worst fear," said Lt. Col. Nicholas J. Harvey, commanding officer of HMH-361, in a statement. "Our top priority now is supporting the families of our fallen heroes, and we ask for your respect and understanding as they grieve. The Flying Tigers family stands strong and includes the friends and community who have supported our squadron during this challenging time. We will get through this together."

The crash is under investigation.