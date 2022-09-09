Isaiah Wynn says he's good to go for Sunday's Patriots opener vs. Dolphins

BOSTON -- Isaiah Wynn has been limited by a back injury leading up to New England's Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins. But the Patriots starting right tackle said Friday that he will play when the 2022 season kicks off on Sunday.

"I've been practicing all week," he told reporters Friday when asked if there was any doubt in his mind that he'd play this weekend. "I'm here.

"I'm excited to get out there Sunday," he added.

Wynn, who has also had his right thumb taped all week, started 15 of the 16 games that he played last season. He has yet to play a full season in his career, playing in 18 games between 2019 and 2020. Wynn missed his entire rookie season after tearing his Achilles in the preseason.

Up until this season, Wynn has served as New England's left tackle. But the Patriots had him swap spots with veteran Trent Brown this summer, tasking Brown with protecting Mac Jones' blind side.

New England's offensive line remains one of the biggest question marks surrounding the team heading into the new season, after the group struggled to protect Jones in their brief time on the field in the preseason. The line has also had difficulties with the new zone blocking offense that the Patriots are trying to put in place.

With Wynn and Brown manning the two tackle positions, Mike Onwenu and rookie Cole Strange have assumed the two guard spots, with David Andrews at center. James Ferentz was also elevated from the practice squad earlier this week, and Marcus Cannon is reportedly set to join the practice squad to give the Pats a little more depth along the line.

