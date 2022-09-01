Isaiah Wynn not spotted at Thursday's Patriots practice

FOXBORO -- The Patriots still have over a week until the regular season kicks off. But the team was missing its starting right tackle at Thursday's practice in Foxboro, which is slightly worrisome.

Isaiah Wynn was not spotted at Thursday's session, after the offensive lineman was limited during Wednesday's practice. Running back Ty Montgomery, who suffered an injury in last week's preseason finale, and rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton also did not practice on Thursday.

Those not in attendance at #Patriots practice Thursday WR Tyquan Thornton, WR/RB Ty Montgomery, OT Isaiah Wynn and DL Daniel Ekuale(NFL suspension). @wbz pic.twitter.com/DbGj6dY0qf — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) September 1, 2022

Montgomery's and Thornton's absences were expected, while Wynn's was not. He didn't appear to get injured last Friday against the Raiders, and we won't know what he's dealing with until the Patriots release their first practice/injury report of the season -- next week.

The New England starting offensive line struggled in their limited playing time during the preseason, so not having Wynn for Week 1 against Miami would be a pretty big deal. Backup Yodny Cajuste would be the first in line to take Wynn's spot at right tackle if he can't go next Sunday.