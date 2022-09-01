Watch CBS News
Sports

Isaiah Wynn not spotted at Thursday's Patriots practice

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

FOXBORO -- The Patriots still have over a week until the regular season kicks off. But the team was missing its starting right tackle at Thursday's practice in Foxboro, which is slightly worrisome.

Isaiah Wynn was not spotted at Thursday's session, after the offensive lineman was limited during Wednesday's practice. Running back Ty Montgomery, who suffered an injury in last week's preseason finale, and rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton also did not practice on Thursday.

Montgomery's and Thornton's absences were expected, while Wynn's was not. He didn't appear to get injured last Friday against the Raiders, and we won't know what he's dealing with until the Patriots release their first practice/injury report of the season -- next week.

The New England starting offensive line struggled in their limited playing time during the preseason, so not having Wynn for Week 1 against Miami would be a pretty big deal. Backup Yodny Cajuste would be the first in line to take Wynn's spot at right tackle if he can't go next Sunday.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 3:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.