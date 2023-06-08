Watch CBS News
Is spray sunscreen safe to use? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

By Mallika Marshall, MD

Paula writes, "I read that spray sunscreen can cause cancer but I also read that it's not a concern.  Is spray sunscreen safe to use or not?"

Some sunscreens contain a potentially cancer-causing chemical called benzene. The presence of this chemical is especially concerning in spray sunscreens because it can be both inhaled and absorbed through the skin.

The Environmental Working Group, a non-profit committed to informing the public about potential toxins in our environment, recommends using sunscreen lotions and creams, rather than sprays. They also suggest avoiding products with SPFs above 50 which can expose you to higher levels of chemicals. So instead, choose a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 and apply it more liberally and more often.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Mallika Marshall, MD
Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

