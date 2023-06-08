Is spray sunscreen safe to use? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Paula writes, "I read that spray sunscreen can cause cancer but I also read that it's not a concern. Is spray sunscreen safe to use or not?"

Some sunscreens contain a potentially cancer-causing chemical called benzene. The presence of this chemical is especially concerning in spray sunscreens because it can be both inhaled and absorbed through the skin.

The Environmental Working Group, a non-profit committed to informing the public about potential toxins in our environment, recommends using sunscreen lotions and creams, rather than sprays. They also suggest avoiding products with SPFs above 50 which can expose you to higher levels of chemicals. So instead, choose a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 and apply it more liberally and more often.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.