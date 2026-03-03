Iran conflict leaves New Englanders stranded in war zone with Middle East flights canceled

With the State Department directing Americans to leave 13 countries in the Middle East immediately, amid the U.S. and Israeli conflict with Iran, and few commercial airlines traveling into and out of the region, some New Englanders have found themselves stranded.

Rachel Klausner, from Sharon traveled to Israel for a family event. Now, she's sleeping in a safe room with her four kids, ages two to nine.

"We're just hunkering down and waiting it out but we don't know how long that's going to be," Klausner said.

"There's booms all the time"

The family's only option for leaving the country is to take a bus to Egypt and fly out from there.

All while Klausner said she hears constant ballistic missiles overhead, intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome.

"I mean, you hear everything in the sky. There's booms all the time. Mostly, you're hearing, thank God, you're hearing the interceptors," Klausner said.

Flights to Boston canceled

New Hampshire woman, Kristy Ellmer, went to a Dubai on a business trip. Now, she's stuck in the United Arab Emirates.

"My flight to Boston has been canceled for tomorrow morning. I'm on a flight to Germany tomorrow afternoon," Ellmer said.

Ellmer tried to enjoy the sites by visiting the Burj Khalifa but felt explosions rock the building.

"We were up at the Burj Khalifa up on the 150th floor and felt another couple explosions and kind of decided it was time to head back to the hotel," Ellmer said.

Three aircraft from Middle East airlines are currently stranded at Boston Logan Airport.

On Tuesday afternoon, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said flights will begin to leave the UAE, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.

The State Department has set up a hotline for people in the U.S. trying to get their families home at 888-407-4747. Americans seeking information overseas can also find information at travel.state.gov.