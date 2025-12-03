Massachusetts woman seriously injured, horse dies after she says bicyclist scared them on trail

A select board member from the town of Hamilton, Massachusetts has spent the last two weeks in a Beverly hospital bed, recovering from severe injuries after she says a bicyclist spooked her horse during a trail ride in Ipswich.

Rosie Kennedy suffered a shattered left ankle and a torn right knee in the fall. Doctors plan to keep her leg immobilized for six weeks, leaving her unable to bear weight as she continues to recover.

But Kennedy says the physical injuries pale in comparison to the loss of her 8-year-old horse, Pops.

"Sometimes you can't control the situation and then a terrible tragedy occurs," she said from her hospital room.

It happened on November 21, when Kennedy says she was riding Pops near some railroad tracks in Ipswich, when a cyclist came "zooming" past and turned onto the same trail. She tried calming her beloved horse to no avail.

"Pops just lost his mind"

"Pops just lost his mind, he was just terrified," Kennedy said. "He reared and he spun, and he started to gallop."

Kennedy says she was thrown and dragged roughly 10 feet.

"The last thing I remember is hearing Pops galloping away at warp speed, and I never saw him again," she said through tears. While injured on the ground, Kennedy says she asked the cyclist to identify himself.

"I said to him, and I was probably not polite at that time, I said 'what are you doing riding along railroad tracks?' I said it three times and he just left," she recalled.

Kennedy managed to take a photo of the cyclist. She then crawled for nearly 30 minutes back to the barn, where an ambulance picked her up. A nearby farm later found Pops with life-threatening injuries and veterinarian determined it was more humane for him to be put down.

"It just breaks my heart to think that he ran off running for his life with basically a fatal injury," she said. "That's hard to deal with."

Raising awareness about trail safety

Kennedy says she chose to speak publicly not for sympathy but to raise awareness about trail safety.

"There have been a lot of bicyclists who've moved in the past five or 10 years and have enjoyed our trails," Kennedy said. "But not every trail is meant for a bicyclist to zoom around corners. Horses have the right of way no matter where they are."

She added that approaching a horse quickly, whether on a bike or on foot, can be dangerous.

"Under no circumstances should any bicyclist or any pedestrian ever come up fast behind a horse," she said. "That is terrifying to them. And it was terrifying to Pops."

As Kennedy continues her recovery, the Ipswich Police Department tells WBZ no charges have been filed, and they are following up on leads as the incident remains under investigation.

Kennedy says when she recovers, she is going to continue to advocate for trail safety.

"I think this accident has caused people to think about it very clearly and perhaps make some changes in the way that trails are opened, traversed at home," she added.