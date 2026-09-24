Massachusetts orchard scrambles to protect crop from nor'easter: "This is prime apple picking time"

As this weekend's forecasted nor'easter forms along the coast, Russell Orchards in Ipswich is racing to protect its crop from the storm which could pose a significant threat to business this fall.

On a busy fall weekend, upwards of 10,000 people visit family-owned Russell Orchards to pick apples and enjoy the property.

"We have been seeing great crowds this fall so far," co-owner Miranda Russell said. "This is prime apple picking time."

Russell Orchards encompasses 120-acres with 18,000 apple trees, located just blocks from the ocean.

But with gusty winds and rain possible this weekend, workers are preparing for what the storm could bring.

"As soon as we hear that there's a potential for bad weather on the weekends, we start strategizing and thinking of how we can maybe make the wind blow in a different direction and move a storm out to sea," Russell said. "Since that doesn't always work, we just have to try to come up with plan B, C, and D."

Those plans include picking as many ripe apples as possible before the storm arrives. Russell said crews have been working to strip trees of 30% more apples, from trees that could be especially vulnerable to damaging winds.

The orchard has also ramped up cider, hard cider and wine production in an effort to preserve more of its crop. Some cider that would normally be sold fresh this weekend can instead be frozen and used later for cider donuts.

The concern is heightened by drought conditions that Russell said have stressed the trees.

"When trees are already stressed from drought, it makes the apples more prone to fall easier off of the trees," she said. "So, with a high wind, you'll see a lot more apples on the ground than you would have otherwise."

The full impact of the storm remains to be seen, but bad weather during a weekend in prime apple-picking season could also mean a significant hit to business.

"It's disappointing to know that there's going to be a big weather event or a huge storm on a weekend and prime apple picking season, but you know that's sometimes how it goes, and we just have to try to make the best of the situation," Russell said.

For now, Russell is hoping the storm causes minimal damage and that customers return in droves once the weather clears.

"What we wish is that the winds then rains that do come aren't too damaging, and just that, as usual, you know, the public is so supportive of local farms, and for people to go out apple picking in New England this time of year, it's such a huge tradition for so many folks that we know that they'll get here sooner or later, and you know, just get here when you can."