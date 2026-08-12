Video shows armed driver hit 8 cars while holding pregnant woman hostage in wild chase on Boston highway, police say

A man described as "very dangerous" by Massachusetts State Police was captured Wednesday after a wild chase on Interstate 93 in the Boston area during the morning rush hour.

Troopers were looking for an armed man who they say was holding a pregnant woman hostage in a car when they spotted them around 7 a.m. in an Infiniti SUV on the northbound side of the Southeast Expressway in Quincy.

Video from the incident showed the car smashing into vehicles while weaving through traffic as it was followed by several troopers heading toward Milton.

"A James Bond movie"

"It was like something out of a James Bond movie," said Kristen Eck, the traffic reporter for WBZ NewsRadio 1030. Eck recorded the chase on a video camera attached to a drone in the HOV lane.

Massachusetts State Police said this car hit eight vehicles before crashing on I-93 north in Milton, Aug. 12, 2026. CBS Boston

"During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle crashed into 8 vehicles on Interstate 93 before the driver attempted to flee on foot by exit 11," State Police spokesperson Sgt. Gregory Jones said in a statement.

"Troopers apprehended the suspect, facilitated medical care for the victim, who is a pregnant woman, and recovered a firearm from the suspect vehicle."

There's no update yet on the woman's condition. The man's name has not been released. Police said he will be arraigned in Quincy District Court on several charges.

Massachusetts State Police arrested a driver after they said he hit eight vehicles with an SUV before crashing on I-93 north in Milton, Aug. 12, 2026. CBS Boston

"Never seen anything like that"

"It was crazy. I've been covering traffic for WBZ Radio for 29 years and I've never seen anything like that as up close as I did this morning," Eck told CBS News Boston.

"Normally you wouldn't think that somebody would continue to try to escape through a traffic jam through morning rush hour traffic, but this person was very determined to get away."

Traffic was backed up for miles after the crash.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation. It's being handled by the Norfolk District Attorney's office.