Police trying to help injured bear on median of I-495 in Bridgewater
BRIDGEWATER – Police are trying to help an injured bear on the median of Interstate 495 near the Bridgewater-Raynham line.
Massachusetts State Police and Environmental Police are in the area monitoring the bear's movements inside a small wooded area on the median near Route 24.
SkyEye video captured the bear attempting to exit the tree line before police arrived. The animal was struggling due to an apparent injury to its back leg.
After briefly moving toward the road, the bear limped back into the trees.
Troopers have shut down traffic in both directions periodically while attempting to assist the bear.
