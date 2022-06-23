Police trying to help injured bear on median of I-495 in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER – Police are trying to help an injured bear on the median of Interstate 495 near the Bridgewater-Raynham line.

Massachusetts State Police and Environmental Police are in the area monitoring the bear's movements inside a small wooded area on the median near Route 24.

SkyEye video captured the bear attempting to exit the tree line before police arrived. The animal was struggling due to an apparent injury to its back leg.

After briefly moving toward the road, the bear limped back into the trees.

JUST IN: Massachusetts State Police are trying to help an injured bear that's stranded in the median on Route 495 in the Raynham-Bridgewater area https://www.cbsnews.com/boston/ Posted by WBZ | CBS Boston on Thursday, June 23, 2022

Troopers have shut down traffic in both directions periodically while attempting to assist the bear.