Infant dies after tree falls onto SUV in Southwick

SOUTHWICH - An infant was killed when a tree fell onto an SUV in Southwick on Friday. The infant's mother was driving the SUV on Feeding Hills Road when the tree came down due to high winds just before noon. 

Firefighters were able to free the 23-year-old woman from the car. The woman, from Winstead, Connecticut, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the Southwick Police Department and the Hampden District Attorney's Office.   

First published on February 3, 2023 / 7:59 PM

