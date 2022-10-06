Watch CBS News
I-Team: Serial bank robber arrested for attempted heist in Back Bay

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - An infamous criminal, who claims he's robbed more than 100 banks, was arrested in an attempted heist in the Back Bay, according to I-Team sources.

The Boston Police Department's Bank Robbery task force tackled William Sequeira inside the Citizen's Bank on Boylston Street Wednesday afternoon.

Sequeira is a serial bank robber who served decades in prison.

On the TV show "Caught in Providence", Sequeira bragged that the movie "The Town" starring Ben Affleck is based on his life. 

No other details about the arrest have been released. 

First published on October 5, 2022 / 11:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

