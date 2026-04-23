Inaugural New England Amputee Open Cup to held in Massachusetts, "It's the fastest game on one leg"

A new soccer tournament will welcome players of all abilities to Lancaster, Massachusetts. The U.S. Amputee Soccer World Cup is hosting its inaugural tournament on Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25.

The tournament will take place at the SBLI Fields at Progin Park in Lancaster. The organization explained that while there is competition, the event is designed to mean a lot more to the community.

"By establishing this regional Open Cup format, we are strengthening the national player pipeline and creating more consistent opportunities for athletes to compete at a high level," The American Amputee Soccer Association said on its website.

There will be clinics for players with disabilities alongside coaching courses and referee sessions to help get more people involved in the sport.

"This program is specifically designed to develop leaders with lived experience in disability sport, ensuring the next generation of coaches and mentors comes from within the community itself," the website said.

Around 35 athletes from over 17 different states are expected to attend the matches, including WBZ Change Maker and New England Revolution amputee Nico Calabria. Calabria captains the U.S. Amputee Soccer World Cup Team and has been a driving force behind the Open Cup.

"It's the fastest game on one leg. You have to see it to believe it, and we'd love people to come check it out," he said to the tournament.

Nico has previously emphasized the importance of being a role model for kids who want to play sports.

"Just having a role model who looks like you—who has a similar lived experience-is extremely powerful," he said.

Tickets are priced around $15, with discounts offered for schools, youth clubs and community groups.

Matches begin at 2 p.m. on Friday with AFC Schwein Time vs. The Gav-Engers FC. The final matches will begin on Saturday at 1 p.m. You can find the full schedule down below.

Friday, April 24, 2026

2:00 PM ET – AFC Schwein Time vs. The Gav-Engers FC

3:00 PM ET – CF Damon Hunters vs. Ober Achievers SC

4:00 PM ET – Ober Achievers SC vs. AFC Schwein Time

5:00 PM ET – CF Damon Hunters vs. The Gav-Engers FC

Saturday, April 25, 2026

10:00 AM ET – Ober Achievers SC vs. The Gav-Engers FC

11:00 AM ET – AFC Schwein Time vs. CF Damon Hunters

12:00 PM ET – Pan-Disability Soccer Clinic

1:00 PM ET – Red Championship

2:00 PM ET – Blue Championship