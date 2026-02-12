South Boston friends build backyard igloo with millions watching progress on Instagram

An igloo has popped up in the backyard of a South Boston property and it's taking the neighborhood and internet by storm. Jack Tarca and his buddies started building the structure two weeks ago when Boston's cold weather hit.

They saw a news story about parents using cake pans to make small igloos with their children, and they decided to take it to the next level.

"We ordered 80 bins, and the next day started filling them up," said Tarca of their ice brick creating prowess. "I knew nothing about making an igloo. I have some experience with ice. I played hockey all of my life, and I used to build outdoor rinks with my dad in the winter."

He admits he and his friends knew how to build the first row, but after that they were winging it.

They learned some tricks of the trade online, but most of their advice came from people who watched the evolution of their build on Instagram. Each day, Tarca posted videos of the day's progress.

Jack Tarca and his friends built a backyard igloo in South Boston. CBS Boston

"It evolved into millions of people commenting with their own advice on how to build an igloo," said Tarca.

After 10 days, Tarca says his videos generated more than 33 million views. People wanted to see if they could finish it.

"Day 14, to get to this point with a roof over our head, it's not a home yet. We need a little more ice furniture and decorating, but 14 days," said Tarca.

The igloo is 12 feet wide by eight and half feet tall.

When he isn't making ice houses, Tarca also owns a mental health apparel company called Find the Good.

"It's been such a great community response. It's what I am all about, and Find the Good is all about. I did this for my mental health," said Tarca.

WBZ-TV's Mike Sullivan and Jack Tarca inside the South Boston igloo. CBS Boston

The hope is to make it to Saturday so they can have friends, family, and the neighborhood at the igloo for a party. The weather is a challenge. They have to constantly tend to the igloo even at 1 a.m. or 3 a.m. They must continue to spray water on the igloo to refreeze it. During the day they put a reflective tarp over it to block the sun.

"We are confident in the glue, or snow mortar if you will, just mixing snow and water, and it's hardened overnight," said Tarca.

His landlord and community have been supportive with some local families asking if they can come build igloos at their homes.

"Maybe I will do this full time," joked Tarca, already an entrepreneur. "We just need 14 days and historically low temperatures."