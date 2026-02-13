Proposed ICE detention center in Merrimack, New Hampshire faces opposition

A new proposed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Merrimack, New Hampshire, is facing opposition.

"We are hoping we can sway public opinion enough that we might be able to stop it," said Kim Herdman-Shapiro from NO ICE New Hampshire. "We don't want to basically put people in human warehouses. That's not the New Hampshire way."

The plan is to convert an existing warehouse on Robert Milligan Parkway that ICE says would have around 400-600 beds and house people for an average of three to seven days. The Department of Homeland Security conducted an economic impact report, which claims that the detention center would support hundreds of new jobs and generate $200 million for the region.

The acting director of ICE, Todd Lyons, testified at a Senate hearing on Thursday that he had sent New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte an "economic impact summary" for the proposed facility.

"DHS has worked with Governor Ayotte, has spoke to the governor about economic impact," Lyons said.

Ayotte denied receiving the documents.

"After my office inquired about the economic impact study following today's Senate hearing, DHS has now, for the first time, distributed the document," Ayotte said. "Once the document was received, we immediately shared it with the Town of Merrimack."

The facility is facing opposition from local leaders. Republican State Senator Tim McGough represents the district where the proposed center would be located. He said he reviewed the information and has several questions about the validity of the impact report.

"The data we got last night was clearly a cut-and-paste job. It said Oklahoma in the first paragraph, and it talked about a sales tax and an income tax. We don't have either of those here," McGough said.

McGough said he heard from his constituents loud and clear about how they feel about the facility.

"We know the impact will likely not be all that great for a lot of reasons, safety, security, property values. All these unanswered questions," he explained.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey also called for Ayotte to oppose the new facility, which would reside around 12 miles from the state's border.

"This is outrageous and absolutely the wrong move for New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and our entire region," she said in a statement. "We should be opposing ICE's tactics, not allowing them to expand. We certainly should not be allowing ICE to build new human warehouses when they can't be trusted to keep people safe and protect due process."

Senator Maggie Hassan asked Lyons at the hearing whether ICE would cancel plans for the facility due to concerns and opposition in the town, similar to how they canceled project plans in Mississippi.

"No ma'am," Lyons said.