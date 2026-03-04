Ice covered highways, streets and sidewalks in Boston area rattled nerves during morning commute: "I'm ready for the thaw"

It was a treacherous commute for drivers across Massachusetts Wednesday morning. Ice on roads and highways caused several crashes during rush hour.

In Danvers, 22 miles north of Boston, the ramp from Interstate 95 to Route 1 north was covered in ice, leading to three separate crashes involving twelve cars. Three people were taken to local hospitals.

In Revere, just seven miles north of the city, two tractor-trailers collided on North Shore Road. Police said it will be shut down for most of the day. It's unclear if this crash was caused by icy conditions.

Forty-four miles west of Boston, a tractor-trailer ran off the westbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westboro. One person was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with what were described by the fire department as "non-life threatening injuries."

The ice wasn't just a problem for drivers. People walking around Boston were also slipping and sliding Wednesday morning.

"I almost fell at least five times but I didn't. I don't know how. I screamed and caught edges," Swapna Vantzelfde told CBS News Boston about her walk to work in the South End. It took longer than usual.

"The internal streets they just don't get plowed, the little ones that people live on and then these arteries, the big streets, they're cleaned a lot better," she said.

Those on two legs and four were all stepping gingerly across slick spots.

"A little treacherous. Very slick and icy out here," said a father pushing a stroller. "Sometimes you have something to hold on to, which helps."

With plenty of snow piled along sidewalks and between parking spots, most people are done with winter.

"I'm over it. I'm ready for the thaw," said one man.