Massachusetts family says ICE misidentified father, will not release him

Lowell family says ICE misidentified man they arrested, will not release him

Lowell family says ICE misidentified man they arrested, will not release him

Lowell family says ICE misidentified man they arrested, will not release him

Darnela Hernandez tries to hold back tears as she calls her partner, Jhon Palacio-Morales, 49. For over two weeks, the cellphone has been Hernandez's only connection to Palacio-Morales, the father of her three-month-old baby. He has been held in ICE custody in facilities around the country while his family says ICE arrested the wrong person.

According to Ring camera video provided to WBZ by the family, Palacio-Morales was arrested by ICE agents outside of his Lowell, Massachusetts home on September 8. His sister-in-law, Maria Pino, told WBZ that ICE told Palacio-Morales that he was wanted for a 2007 criminal charge and for missing an immigration hearing.

Family says Palacio-Morales arrived in the United States from Colombia in 2022. He claimed asylum at the border and was legally allowed to enter the country. He also obtained a valid work permit. Palacio-Morales claims he has no criminal history, and he has never missed a check-in. His next immigration check in date is in April of 2026.

Wrong date of birth, name on wristband

Via video call, Palacio-Morales showed WBZ the wristband he has worn since being taken into custody. He says it has the date of birth and name of an individual that is not him.

He has worn it as ICE transferred him from Burlington, Mass. to Buffalo, New York, to Texas, Arizona, California, and back to Arizona.

Jhon Palacio-Morales, 49, was arrested by ICE agents in Lowell, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

"They put the cuffs on the hands and the feet," said his sister-in-law, Maria Pino, "stay like this the whole trip from one facility to another one."

Palacio-Morales also showed WBZ that he was recently given another ID that shows his proper birthdate and name. He continues to wear the wristband and has not been released from custody.

"They don't listen. They don't listen. They don't really care," Pino said.

WBZ has reached out to ICE Public Affairs and has not received a comment.