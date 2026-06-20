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Woman struck and killed by man driving stolen car in Boston, police say

By
Riley Rourke
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Riley Rourke is a digital producer for CBS Boston. She has worked at WBZ-TV since graduating from Emerson College in 2023.
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Riley Rourke

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A woman was struck and killed by a stolen car in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Saturday, according to police.

It happened around 2 p.m. near the 1600 block of Blue Hill Avenue. 

Boston Police said that their initial investigation showed that the suspect, a man, had crashed his car near Woodhaven and Blue Hill Avenue. He then exited his car and carjacked another vehicle before heading south on the road. 

The woman, who was walking at the time, was hit by Fairway Street and Blue Hill Avenue. She died on scene. The victim has not been identified. Police said that they will wait to release her information pending an autopsy and her family being informed. 

The suspect also struck several other cars and an MBTA bus, according to police. There is no information on if any of the other drivers or passengers on the bus were injured from the crashes. 

The driver of the stolen car was arrested. His identity and charges have not been released. 

Blue Hill Avenue from Woodhaven to Mattapan Square will be shut down to traffic. It is unclear when it will reopen. 

Boston Police are investigating. 

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