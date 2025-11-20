Ian Moore scores late tiebreaking goal, Lukas Dostal shines in Ducks' 4-3 victory over the Bruins

Ian Moore scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:35 to play, and Lukas Dostal made 36 saves in the Anaheim Ducks' 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.

Jansen Harkins. Radko Gudas and Ryan Strome also scored for the first-place Ducks, who have won nine of 12 after sweeping their season series with the Bruins.

The Bruins dominated long stretches of play and tied it with 12:21 left with Morgan Geekie's second goal on a power play just seven seconds after Harkins took an awful cross-checking penalty.

But after another handful of outstanding saves by Dostal, Moore got the second goal his NHL career when Leo Carlsson found the young defenseman for a quick shot at the top of the slot while Chris Kreider screened Joonas Korpisalo.

Michael Eyssimont also scored for the Bruins, who opened a four-game road swing with their third loss in four games following a seven-game winning streak. Korpisalo stopped 29 shots, and Hampus Lindholm had two assists against his former team for Boston,

Mason McTavish had two assists in a bounce-back performance by the 21-year-old center after being demoted to the fourth line during the Ducks' win over Utah on Monday.

Anaheim went ahead 2 1/2 minutes after the opening faceoff on Harkins' second goal of the season. Gudas scored four minutes later from the blue line, hammering a slap shot that ramped off Fraser Minten's skate for the Anaheim captain's first goal of the season.

Geekie redirected a crossbar-high shot later in the first for his third power-play goal of the season.

Strome brilliantly redirected a pass from McTavish with two seconds left in a power play for his first goal of the new season after missing the first 16 games due to a preseason injury.

Eyssimont responded with his fifth goal late in the second.

Up next

Bruins: At Kings on Friday night.

Ducks: Host Senators on Thursday night.