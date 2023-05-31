Former dog trainer Tyler Falconer pleads not guilty to animal cruelty charges

SOUTH BOSTON - Tyler Falconer, a trainer who allegedly starved dogs at his facility in South Boston, pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty charges Wednesday.

Falconer, 30, of Burlington, was arraigned in South Boston Municipal Court on three counts of animal cruelty and three counts of a dog tethering confinement violation. After entering his plea, he was allowed to leave on a promise to return to court July 18.

His dog training facility, Falco K9, was shut down in early March after customers complained of the alleged abuse. The criminal charges are linked to the treatment of three different dogs, one in 2020 and two in 2023.

Assistant District Attorney Kelly Ryan said each of the dogs lost significant weight. One allegedly lost 20 pounds.

The Animal Rescue League's Law Enforcement Department filed charges against Falconer on May 4. If convicted, he could face as low as a fine or up to 10 years in prison.

Falconer is also a Burlington firefighter. He's been on paid administrative leave since early March.

Falconer was released Wednesday on the conditions that he has no contact with the dog owners involved. He's also not allowed to work with animals until the case is resolved.

"Dogs bring so much joy to the lives of the families who care for them and love them. They return that love, enormously. When necessary to board it's vital for the families to know that their dogs are in a safe, healthy environment and are treated with kindness and care. That was clearly not the case here, as these disturbing facts make quite clear," Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.