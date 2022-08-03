I-Team: MBTA considers shutting down Orange Line for up to a month

I-Team: MBTA considering shutting down Orange Line for up to a month

BOSTON – The MBTA is considering to shut down the Orange Line for up to a month for critical maintenance, sources tell the WBZ I-Team.

The possible shutdown comes after a host of safety issues on the Orange Line and across the T system. It would speed up repairs to the line that runs from Oak Grove in Malden to Forest Hills in Boston's Jamaica Plain.

The MBTA Board of Directors have a meeting scheduled Wednesday morning at 10:30 to discuss this plan.

Government inspectors say there are miles of tracks with safety defects and as a result, trains have to slow down in those areas.

The news about the possible shutdown comes after a number of incidents including a train fire on the Orange Line two weeks ago. Riders were climbing over seats and out windows to get to safety when the train caught on fire over the Mystic River.

Passengers evacuated the burning Orange Line train on a bridge above the Mystic River, July 21, 2022. Jennifer Donovan

The MBTA said a loose piece of metal on the train hit the third rail and sparked the fire.

Some of the passengers on that train are considering suing the MBTA.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told WBZ she is aware of the reports the Orange Line is shutting down. She says the city will work with the T to find alternate transportation for passengers on that line.

Governor Charlie Baker has a news conference scheduled Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at the Orange Line railyard to discuss "accelerated infrastructure upgrades to the MBTA to improve service, safety and reliability for riders."