I-Team: Bank robbery suspect's uniform, equipment stolen from Weymouth police supply store

By Cheryl Fiandaca

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Police say a surveillance photo shows Anthony Miele in a ballistic vest, face mask and goggles holding up an Easton bank at gunpoint. A month later police posted a photo of Miele after allegedly attempting to rob another bank in Norton, this time he was dressed in what appeared to be a full police uniform and vest. 

The I-Team has learned investigators believe some of Miele's uniform and equipment was stolen in the March break-in at Andrea's Police Supply store in Weymouth. 

Easton Police say Anthony Miele robbed a bank in June  Easton Police

At that time, no one from the store wanted to talk to the I-Team about the theft of Boston Police uniforms, jackets, and equipment including a ballistic vest. Weeks later, the Weymouth Police and the FBI tweeted a $5,000 reward for information on suspects involved in the break in. The concern, that someone could impersonate a police officer during the marathon, led to heightened security and officers being told to be vigilant. 

In July, Massachusetts State Police spotted the car that Miele allegedly used in the bank robberies and that led to a chase and an hours long standoff that shut down part of 495. Police say it ended with Miele dead from a self-inflicted gunshot. In his car, sources say were police uniforms, at least one gun, ammunition, a ballistic vest, police scanner and an earpiece. 

The Essex County District Attorney's office tells the I-Team the investigation into the incident on 495 is ongoing and had no updates to share. 

Cheryl Fiandaca
Cheryl Fiandaca is the chief investigative reporter for the I-Team at WBZ-TV.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 6:09 PM

