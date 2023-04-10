Thieves grab boxes of iPhones from back of truck stuck in I-93 traffic in Canton
CANTON - Two thieves got away with boxes of phones they grabbed from a truck stuck in heavy traffic on I-93 south in Canton Monday morning, police said.
According to Massachusetts State Police, the pair "exited a car, opened the back of the truck, and took multiple boxes reportedly containing smartphones." They then got back in their car and took off, police said.
Sources told WBZ's I-Team that the thieves targeted the truck carrying iPhones.
The driver of the 2016 Freightliner, a New Jersey man, was not hurt. Police said detectives are actively investigating the incident.
