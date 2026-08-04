No bail for man charged in deadly shooting near Hyde Park restaurant. "They got the wrong guy," lawyer says.

A man charged with murder in connection with the shooting of five people outside a Boston restaurant has been ordered held without bail.

Oliver Derima, 27, of Randolph, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a gun at his arraignment Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court in West Roxbury. Derima hid his face from cameras in the courtroom during the hearing.

Police said he shot and killed 26-year-old Ky Mani Korey Reynolds of Dorchester during a dispute outside of Little Haiti International Cuisine on Hyde Park Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said surveillance video from outside the restaurant showed Derima walk up to Reynolds, who was on the ground, and fire twice, hitting him in the abdomen.

Boston Police said Oliver Derima (right) shot and killed Ky Mani Korey Reynolds on Aug. 3, 2026 outside a restaurant on Hyde Park Avenue. CBS Boston

Derima's attorney said it all started with a group of people and other guns in a much bigger fight. Four other people were shot in the chaos that night including Derima, who was shot twice, according to his attorney.

"They got the wrong guy," his defense attorney, Anthony Ellison, said outside court Tuesday.

"In the police report they identify him in a struggle with another person. In that struggle, the gun goes off and it says he appears to be struck by a projectile. We'll look into that. There's issues of ballistics. There's issues of calibrations and bullets and casings that were found. We'll get to the bottom of it. We'll find out what happened."

Little Haiti International Cuisine on Hyde Park Avenue in Boston. CBS Boston

The shooting happened just a short distance from a Boston Police station.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police at 617-343-4470.

