1 killed, 4 wounded in Hyde Park shooting. City leaders address violence on National Night Out

A man died and four other people were wounded after a shooting in Hyde Park around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Boston police said. Police responded to 1184 Hyde Park Ave. where they found five people shot.

All five victims were taken to local hospitals for medical treatment and one did not survive. Investigators say there was some type of fight before the shooting.

Neighbors say the area gets too rowdy on weekends.

"Any life lost is terrible, but to see what's going on here today, you expected something to happen sooner or later," said concerned neighbor Stephen Borden. "I don't think it's shocking, I really don't. I know what goes on out here from Thursday to Sunday night. It's just a raging party, and it's been like that, and we've been complaining for months."

Less than a quarter of a mile away, the Boston police commissioner, the district attorney, and mayor made a stop in Hyde Park for National Night Out, an annual effort to promote better partnerships with police, to ultimately make neighborhoods safer.

WBZ-TV asked the city leaders to address the violence less than 24 hours earlier.

"Our condolences go out to the family, but more importantly we're fairly confident we're going to do all we can to hold whoever is responsible, accountable," said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox. "Violence has no place in our city."

"In the meantime, we'll continue to do everything we can to not only investigate this case but do everything we can to make sure that we're continuing to drive down cycles of violence all over the city," added Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

That's why the mayor says initiatives like National Night Out are critical for strengthening the bond between police and community to help solve and prevent crimes like the latest shooting.

"There's no better way to ensure our city is safe than to empower all our residents to be part of the solution to keep everyone safe," said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Boston police.