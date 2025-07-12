Red Sox pitcher Hunter Dobbins out for season with torn ACL

The Red Sox are a season-high four games above .500. Have they fully turned it around?

The Boston Red Sox have lost rookie pitcher Hunter Dobbins for the season.

The 25-year-old right-hander tore his right ACL in Friday's walk-off win against Tampa Bay at Fenway Park.

Dobbins hurt the knee covering first base on a play in the second inning. He caught a throw from first baseman Abraham Toro but landed awkwardly on the bag. Dobbins started limping and tried a warmup throw afterwards but was taken out of the game. An MRI later revealed the tear.

Dobbins said he had the same injury when he was playing football in high school in Texas.

"I've torn my ACL in this knee before and it was the same feeling," he said Saturday.

Hunter Dobbins walks off the mound with manager Alex Cora after tearing his right ACL on Friday, July 11, 2025, in Boston. Mark Stockwell / AP

Dobbins started 11 games for the Red Sox this season. He went 4-1 with a 4.13 ERA. The Red Sox drafted him in the eighth round in 2021.

"Pretty disappointed, want to be out there, helping these guys win," Dobbins told WBZ-TV. "To kind of go down like that, out for the year, is pretty tough."

Dobbins hopes to have surgery soon.

"We're going to go to some pretty good surgeons. We have the best rehab guys here so (I) plan on being back to full strength next year," he said.

The Red Sox called up right-handed pitcher Richard Fitts from Triple-A Worcester to fill Dobbins's spot on the roster. Fitts has a 4.28 ERA in eight starts for the Red Sox this season.