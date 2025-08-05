"Hunchback of Notre Dame" musical's cast says message is more important than ever

"Hunchback of Notre Dame" cast in Norwell says message is more important than ever

"Hunchback of Notre Dame" cast in Norwell says message is more important than ever

Nearly two centuries after Victor Hugo first wrote "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," the cast of a new production in Norwell, Massachusetts said the message of the story is more important than ever.

The 1831 novel inspired two dozen films and television series. Among them? A Disney animated musical, which has since been expanded to the stage. That production, complete with a full choir, is now playing at the Company Theatre.

Musical with full choir

"You've got this great, cool sound from a cast and the ensemble, and then there's this wall of sound behind them coming from this huge chorus," said music director Robert McDonough. "It makes it really exciting."

McDonough has a lot of experience working with choirs, but said he's never seen one used like this.

"There are people in the choir who have never been on stage in a musical theater setting before. So it's really cool that this is their opportunity now to actually be on stage and be part of a theatrical production," said McDonough. "They're just observing and pushing the story along. So they're kind of like narrators. They're just watching the whole thing and adding here and there."

"In this show you will see a fierce, ferocious woman take on a Disney villain with so much grace and power," said actress Celena Lopes.

Lopes is powerful as Esmerelda, and powerful in the classroom as well. She teaches seventh grade science to Brockton Public School students.

"I do have to play a role when I teach these kids," explained Lopes. "Give them the best version of myself. Even if I'm having a really hard day, a really hard time, I'm really tired from rehearsal, I'm tired from this, I'm tired from that. I have to go in and put my best foot forward."

Star hopes to inspire audience

The Cape Verdean woman grew up in Brockton and returned home after college to support the area.

"I'm trying to become better for my people, for the children, and that's what makes playing this role so important to me too. Esmeralda is all about her people. Lifting them up, encouraging them, helping them, and building community. That's all I want to do," said Lopes.

With songs straight from the Disney film, Lopes is excited to see families with children in the audience.

"Maybe it'll inspire them to do something that they've never done before or speak up for someone when they see that they're being put down. Maybe it'll inspire them to be a better person because that's what this show's all about, caring for each other," said Lopes.

"It is a beautiful story. It's got a beautiful message, and the music really carries you and lifts you through the whole thing. You'll be leaving here singing the songs," said McDonough.

You can see "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" at the Company Theatre in Norwell through August 17.