Humpback whale washes ashore Massachusetts beach

PLYMOUTH – Experts are investigating after a dead humpback whale washed ashore a beach in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

The whale was found dead Tuesday morning on Bayside Beach. It's not yet known what caused its death.

The Whale and Dolphin Conservation conducted an internal exam Tuesday on the dead whale.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is working with the group on possible next steps.

NOAA reminded people to maintain a safe distance from all marine animals, and to report any stranded marine mammals and sea turtles to a hotline by calling (866) 755-6622.

Past Massachusetts whale sightings

Plymouth has been a popular destination for humpback whales in the past.

In the summer of 2022, whales were regularly appearing close to Manomet Point. The sightings drew boaters to the area.

A man on shore snapped photographs as a humpback whale breached and landed on the bow of a boat several hundred yards off shore.

After several close calls that summer, local, state and federal agencies issued a warning to boaters asking them to use caution in the area.

This summer, a mother humpback whale was rescued after becoming tangled in fishing gear off the coast of Massachusetts. The whale, known to the Center for Costal Studies (CCS) Humpback Whale Studies Program as Mudskipper, was accompanied by her 7-month-old calf when she became entangled by 150 feet of rope.

In August, a young humpback whale was spotted in Boston Harbor, posing potential delays to MBTA ferry routes.