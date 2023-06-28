Human remains found in Salem, NH trailer
SALEM, N.H. - Authorities are investigating human remains that were found in a trailer in Salem, New Hampshire.
The scene at 90 Lowell Road was blocked off with caution tape on Wednesday.
"The incident does not appear suspicious but remains under investigation," Salem police said.
The New Hampshire medical examiner and state fire marshal's office are also part of the investigation.
