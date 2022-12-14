Watch CBS News
Firefighter saves American flag with special meaning from burning NH home

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

HUDSON, N.H - A firefighter saved a priceless treasure from a home in New Hampshire last month.

Lt. Scott Savard with the Windham Fire Department pulled an American flag from the MacGillivary family's burning home in Hudson on November 14. It turns out the flag was for the honorable military service of a late family member.

Another first responder cleaned the flag and bought a case to hold it, and then gave it back to the family. 

On November 14, 2022, the MacGillivary family home caught fire. This second alarm fire brought in mutual aid from many...

Posted by Hudson N.H. Fire Department on Tuesday, December 13, 2022

"While the family has lost a lot, we hope this brings them some comfort," the Hudson Fire Department said.   

First published on December 14, 2022 / 11:19 AM

