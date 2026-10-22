How to watch the New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears game on Thursday Night Football

A showdown between young quarterbacks is on the docket for Thursday Night Football this week. The primetime game pits Drake Maye of the New England Patriots against the Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams, two quarterbacks selected in the top three of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Patriots got off to a rocky start to the season, struggling offensively in their first three games en route to two losses. But after bouncing back with an upset win over the Buffalo Bills, the Patriots started to find their rhythm and have now won three straight.

Next, New England travels to take on the Bears, who have one of the NFL's most exciting offenses under head coach Ben Johnson.

Both teams enter the matchup with 4-2 records. The Bears played without Williams for three of those games after he suffered a hamstring injury.

There was plenty of star power at the top of the 2024 draft. Williams was selected first out of USC, then Jayden Daniels to the Commanders from LSU. The Patriots selected Maye with the third pick, and were rewarded with a run to the Super Bowl last year in Maye's first full season as a starter.

After an up-and-down rookie campaign, Williams put together a stellar 2025 campaign and led the team to the playoffs in Johnson's first year as head coach.

When Maye and Williams were both rookies in 2024, they squared off at Soldier Field. Maye threw the only touchdown pass between the two, and the Patriots left with a 19-3 win.

Kickoff between the Patriots and Bears is set for 8:15 p.m. Eastern time at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Where can you stream the Patriots vs. Bears game?

Prime Video, Amazon's streaming platform, is the home of Thursday Night Football.

Because Thursday Night Football is exclusive to Amazon, the only other option for streaming is NFL+, the NFL's subscription service.

Prime Video is a paid streaming service, but free trials are available.

How can you watch the Patriots vs. Bears game on cable?

Because the Patriots-Bears game is the standalone game, it will only be aired on cable in the Chicago and Boston television markets.

In the Boston area, fans can find the game on WCVB-TV. In the Chicago market, the cable broadcast can be found on FOX32 Chicago.

Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties, joined by Kirk Herbstreit as the color analyst. Kaylee Hartung will be the sideline reporter.

Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. Eastern time on WBZ-TV in the Boston area. Once the game is over, tune in for reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter airing on WSBK-TV/myTV38. Coverage after the game will include news conferences from Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye.

Fans in Illinois can watch live coverage from inside Soldier Field on CBS News Chicago starting at 4 p.m. Central time.

Who is favored in the Patriots vs. Bears game?

The Patriots took care of business last week against the New York Jets as heavy favorites. The Bears defeated the Falcons in Atlanta.

New England is extremely banged up heading into the short week. Last week alone, the Patriots lost wide receiver Romeo Doubs to a shoulder injury, and added several more offensive linemen to their growing list of injuries in front of Maye. Guards Alijah Vera-Tucker and Ben Brown are out for the game, while right tackle Morgan Moses was able to practice during the week after leaving Sunday's game. Cornerbacks Carlton Davis, Karon Prunty and Channing Canada are also out.

According to CBS Sports, the Bears enter the game as 3-point favorites at home, with the total set at 50.5 points. John Breech of CBS Sports is picking the Bears, 27-20.

What is the rest of the Patriots schedule?

Because of the Thursday game, New England has an extended break before heading to Miami. Here's a look at the remaining Patriots schedule. All times are eastern.

Week 8: Sunday, Nov. 1, at Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m.

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 8, vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m.

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 15, at Detroit Lions, 9:30 a.m. (Game played

Week 11: BYE WEEK

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 29, at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6, vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m.

Week 14: Thursday, Dec. 10, vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m.

Week 15: Monday, Dec. 21, at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m.

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 27, at New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 17: Patriots vs. Denver Broncos TBD

Week 18: Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins TBD

What is the rest of the Bears schedule?

The Bears have their share of primetime games coming up, with some of the top teams in the league on the docket. Here's a look at the rest of Chicago's schedule. All kickoffs are listed in central time.