How to watch the New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game in Week 2 of the NFL schedule

Week 2 of the NFL regular season is upon us, and the New England Patriots will be welcoming the Pittsburgh Steelers to town for their home opener. Here's how you can watch today's game.

The Patriots got off to a rough start in the NFL opener, losing to the Seattle Seahawks when Drake Maye threw an ugly interception in the end zone during the final seconds while needing a field goal to force overtime.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, sputtered against the visiting Falcons in Week 1, but used a T.J. Watt pick six to put away Atlanta, which was playing with its third-string quarterback behind center. Aaron Rodgers threw for 221 yards and a touchdown in the win.

The two teams played one year ago, nearly to the day, also at Gillette Stadium. In that game, Pittsburgh's offense was largely held in check, but the Patriots turned the ball over five times and the Steelers left town with a 21-14 victory.

Kickoff between the Patriots and Steelers today is set for 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Where can you stream the Patriots vs. Steelers game?

The Patriots vs. Steelers game can be streamed in certain markets by using the Paramount+ app.

NFL+, which is the NFL's subscription service, is where fans who live out of market can stream the game.

If the AFC matchup is not available in your region, you can watch through NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

How can you watch the Patriots vs. Steelers game on cable?

Sunday's game between the Patriots and Steelers will air on WBZ-TV in the Boston market and on KDKA-TV in the Pittsburgh area.

The top CBS team will be on the call. Jim Nantz is on play-by-play duties with analysis from J.J. Watt and sideline reporting from Tracy Wolfson.

In Boston, local pregame coverage begins on WBZ-TV at 11:30 a.m. You can also find full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter after the game on WBZ-TV, including news conferences from Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye.

Pregame coverage in the Pittsburgh market begins at 11:30 a.m. with Steelers Kickoff on KDKA-TV. After the game, you can catch postgame analysis and more on KDKA+ with The Extra Point and a special edition of the Nightly Sports Call.

Who is favored in the Patriots vs. Steelers game?

Despite their season-opening loss to the Seahawks, the Patriots are favored in the matchup against the Steelers.

According to CBS Sports, the Patriots are favored in the game by 5.5 points at home with the total set at 43.5 points.

What is the rest of the Patriots' schedule?

New England's difficult start to the season continues following their home opener.

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 27, at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 4, at Buffalo Bills 1 p.m.

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 11, vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m.

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 18, vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 7: Thursday, Oct. 22, at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m.

Week 8: Sunday, Nov. 1, at Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m.

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 8, vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m.

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 15, at Detroit Lions, 9:30 a.m. (Game played

Week 11: BYE WEEK

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 29, at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6, vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m.

Week 14: Thursday, Dec. 10, vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m.

Week 15: Monday, Dec. 21, at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m.

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 27, at New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 17: Patriots vs. Denver Broncos TBD

Week 18: Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins TBD

What is the rest of the Steelers' schedule?

After Sunday's game in Foxboro, the Steelers get back to work in the AFC North. Here's a look at their full schedule.