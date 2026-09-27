How to watch the New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game in Week 3 of the NFL schedule

The New England Patriots have headed to Florida, hoping to return home with a Week 3 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here's how you can watch today's game.

New England got its first win of the season last week at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers after dropping the season opener in Seattle.

Jacksonville, meanwhile, opened the year with a blowout win over the Cleveland Browns before falling to the Denver Broncos in Week 2.

The Patriots-Jaguars game will be a matchup between two talented quarterbacks. Drake Maye and Trevor Lawrence can both make plays throwing the ball or with their legs.

Kickoff between the Patriots and Jaguars today is set for 1 p.m. at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Where can you stream the Patriots vs. Jaguars game?

As the Patriots travel to face the Jaguars, the game can be streamed in certain markets by using the Paramount+ app.

NFL+, the NFL's subscription service, is a streaming option for fans who live out of market.

You can watch through NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV if you live out of market.

How can you watch the Patriots vs. Jaguars game on cable?

Sunday's game between the Patriots and Jaguars will air on WBZ-TV in the Boston market and on Action News Jax CBS47/Fox30 in the Jacksonville market.

Spero Dedes will handle play-by-play duties while Adam Archuleta will provide analysis during the game. Aditi Kinkhabwala will have sideline reporting duties.

Local pregame coverage begins on WBZ-TV at 11:30 a.m. in the Boston area. After the game, you can also find full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter after the game on WSBK-TV/myTV38. That includes news conferences from Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye.

Who is favored in the Patriots vs. Jaguars game?

Both teams head into Sunday's AFC showdown with 1-1 records on the season, but it's the home team who is seen as the favorite.

According to CBS Sports, the Patriots are 3-point underdogs headed into the game with the total set at 45.5 points.

What is the rest of the Patriots' schedule?

New England's difficult start to the season continues following their home opener.