How to watch the New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills game in Week 4 of the NFL schedule

The 2026 NFL season has gotten off to an ugly start for the New England Patriots. It won't get much easier in Week 4 as the Patriots travel to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

New England's offense has sputtered in its first three games, with quarterback Drake Maye throwing six interceptions, losing two fumbles, and throwing just one touchdown through three games. The Patriots enter this week's game with a 1-2 record, coming off a blowout loss to the Jaguars.

Buffalo, meanwhile, has shown why it's a Super Bowl contender. Josh Allen has thrown for 786 yards and five touchdowns, while also running for 114 yards and six touchdowns in wins over the Chargers, Lions and Texans.

The Patriots and Bills split the teams' two games last year, with New England winning early in the season on the road and Buffalo returning the favor late in the year.

Kickoff between the Patriots and Bills today is set for 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. This will be the first time the Patriots have played in Buffalo's newly opened stadium.

Where can you stream the Patriots vs. Bills game?

Fans can stream the Patriots-Bills game in certain markets by using the Paramount+ app.

Another option for streaming the game out of market is NFL+, the NFL's subscription service.

NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV are additional options if you live out of market.

How can you watch the Patriots vs. Bills game on cable?

In the Boston market, Sunday's AFC showdown between the Patriots and Bills will air on WBZ-TV in the Boston market and on WIVB in the Buffalo market.

Ian Eagle will be on the microphone with play-by-play duties for the game. Ross Tucker will serve as the color analyst and Evan Washburn will be the sideline reporter.

Pregame coverage begins in the Boston area on WBZ-TV at 11:30 a.m. Once the game ends, you can watch full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter on WSBK-TV/myTV38. Postgame coverage will include news conferences from Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye.

Who is favored in the Patriots vs. Bills game?

With the way the season has started for both teams, it's no surprise that the Bills enter the action on Sunday as heavy home favorites.

According to CBS Sports, the Patriots are 6.5-point underdogs. The total for the game is set at 48.5 points. Pete Prisco of CBS Sports thinks the Bills will win, 30-17. Among ESPN experts, the Bills are the popular pick as well.

What is the rest of the Patriots' schedule?

The Patriots return home for a pair of home games after Sunday's game against Buffalo. Here's a look at New England's remaining schedule.