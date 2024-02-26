Nikki Haley to hold rally in Massachusetts before Super Tuesday

Haley says she won't stop campaign Trump beats Haley again, this time by 20 points, but Haley says she won't stop campaign 05:19

NEEDHAM - Nikki Haley is going on a "cross country blitz" ahead of Super Tuesday and will be making a stop in Massachusetts as she tries to keep her campaign alive in the Republican presidential primary against Donald Trump.

The former United Nations ambassador plans to hold a rally at the Sheraton Needham Hotel on Saturday night. Before then, she'll be making stops in Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and North Carolina.

Delegates up for grabs on Super Tuesday

Massachusetts is one of 15 states holding its primary on March 5. Early voting in Massachusetts began Saturday and will run through Friday.

More than a third of the total delegates available in the Republican primary will be up for grabs on Super Tuesday. Alabama, Alaska, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia will also be holding elections that day.

Haley stays in race despite South Carolina loss

A 20-point primary loss to Trump in her home state of South Carolina on Saturday has not deterred Haley from staying in the race.

"I said earlier this week, no matter what happens in South Carolina, I would continue to run for president," Haley said. "I'm a woman of my word...We're headed to Michigan tomorrow. And we're headed to the Super Tuesday states throughout all of next week."

Healey's campaign was dealt another blow on Sunday when Americans for Prosperity Action, a political policy network funded by the conservative billionaire Koch brothers, said they would no longer spend money to boost her candidacy.