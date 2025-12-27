How much snow did Massachusetts get? Here are the totals for December 27
A significant amount of plowable snow fell in Massachusetts on Saturday as temperatures plummeted into the 20s. Luckily, the snow was light, which made cleanup easier in many areas.
Here are the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
Fitchburg 4.6 inches
Worcester 4.6 inches
Scituate 4.5 inches
Ashby 4.5 inches
Weymouth 4.3 inches
Sandwich 4.2 inches
Rehoboth 4.0 inches
Plymouth 4.0 inches
Dorchester 3.7 inches
Brookline 3.7 inches
Milton 3.6 inches
Falmouth 3.0 inches
Saugus 3.0 inches
Stoneham 3.0 inches
Boston (Logan Airport) 2.9 inches
Brockton 2.5 inches
Winchester 2.3 inches
Newburyport 1.3 inches