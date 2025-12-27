Watch CBS News
Local News

How much snow did Massachusetts get? Here are the totals for December 27

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Add CBS News on Google

A significant amount of plowable snow fell in Massachusetts on Saturday as temperatures plummeted into the 20s. Luckily, the snow was light, which made cleanup easier in many areas.

Here are the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.    

Fitchburg 4.6 inches

Worcester 4.6 inches

Scituate 4.5 inches

Ashby 4.5 inches

Weymouth 4.3 inches

Sandwich 4.2 inches

Rehoboth 4.0 inches

Plymouth 4.0 inches

Dorchester 3.7 inches

Brookline 3.7 inches

Milton 3.6 inches

Falmouth 3.0 inches

Saugus 3.0 inches

Stoneham 3.0 inches

Boston (Logan Airport) 2.9 inches

Brockton 2.5 inches

Winchester 2.3 inches

Newburyport 1.3 inches

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue