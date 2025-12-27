How much snow did Massachusetts get? Here are the totals for December 27

A significant amount of plowable snow fell in Massachusetts on Saturday as temperatures plummeted into the 20s. Luckily, the snow was light, which made cleanup easier in many areas.

Here are the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

Fitchburg 4.6 inches

Worcester 4.6 inches

Scituate 4.5 inches

Ashby 4.5 inches

Weymouth 4.3 inches

Sandwich 4.2 inches

Rehoboth 4.0 inches

Plymouth 4.0 inches

Dorchester 3.7 inches

Brookline 3.7 inches

Milton 3.6 inches

Falmouth 3.0 inches

Saugus 3.0 inches

Stoneham 3.0 inches

Boston (Logan Airport) 2.9 inches

Brockton 2.5 inches

Winchester 2.3 inches

Newburyport 1.3 inches