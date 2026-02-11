How much snow did Boston get? Here are Massachusetts snow totals from February 10 storm

Plowable snow fell over parts of Massachusetts late Tuesday night, leading to some school delays Wednesday.

Boston had 1.9 inches of snow at Logan Airport, the official measurement site for the city.

Here are the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

Gloucester 6.0 inches

Methuen 3.5

Ipswich 3.5

Rockport 3.0

Haverhill 3.0

Andover 3.0

Topsfield 3.0

Hamilton 3.0

Tyngsboro 2.9

Boston 1.9

Worcester 1.5