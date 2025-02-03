How much did it snow in Massachusetts? Here are the storm totals for February 3

BOSTON - A few inches of snow fell in several towns across Massachusetts late Sunday into early Monday.

Here are the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

How much did it snow?

Lunenburg 2.8 inches

Westfield 2.8

Wareham 2.7

Fairhaven 2.5

Fitchburg 2.5

Fiskdale 2.5

Ludlow 2.5

Springfield 2.5

Grafton 2.3

Amherst 2.3

Randolph 2.1

Gloucester 2.0

Waltham 2.0

Hopkinton 2.0

Leicester 2.0

Worcester 2.0

Haverhill 2.0

Andover 2.0

Mansfield 2.0

Swansea 2.0

Falmouth 2.0

Marstons Mills 2.0

Holden 2.0

Natick 1.9

Westboro 1.9

Dover 1.8

Harwich 1.8

Pocasset 1.8

Rockland 1.7

How much snow did Boston get?

According to the National Weather Service, Boston ended up with 1.4 inches of snow as of Monday morning. The total for the season in the city is now about 15.3 inches. Historically, Boston averages 14.4 inches of snow in February, the snowiest month of the year.

In his forecast for the month of February, WBZ-TV's Eric Fisher says a lot of the storms ahead will be of the mixed precipitation variety, not just snow.