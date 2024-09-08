How many games will the Patriots win in 2024?

FOXBORO -- The Patriots won just four games last season in the final year of the Bill Belichick era in New England. They're not expected to exceed that win total in 2024 in Jerod Mayo's first season as head coach, but could they surprise the NFL this season?

No one outside of New England -- and a lot of people inside the region -- don't see much in this year's Patriots team. The over/under for New England victories is set at 4.5, and a lot of folks are hammering the under.

While the defense should be a stout unit once again, there is a lot of concern with the New England offense. Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett will lead the way while Drake Maye learns from the bench, which is a good thing given the current state of the New England offensive line. There aren't many established playmakers on the offensive side, which will likely lead to another long season for the Patriots.

While a successful season in New England used to mean a banner celebration the following September, those days are over for now. Success will not be measured in wins this season, but in progress by the young players, Mayo and his staff, and the team as a whole.

"I really don't want to focus too far down the line. What I will say is the team that you see this week, you want to see the team get better each and every week and playing our best football in December," Mayo said Friday.

But wins do matter, and it wouldn't be a bad thing to start establishing a winning culture in Year 1 of the Mayo's run. Will the team surprise people and win more games than they did last season? The WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports team weighs in with their season predictions for the 2024 New England Patriots.

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

My head says five wins while my heart says seven. If the Patriots can get to nine wins, that would be a shocking bonus.

But this team may surprise you more than they disappoint you. And Jacoby Brissett just may be the ultimate teammate.

Prediction: 7-10

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

I'm going to go against the grain a bit here. I'm looking forward to watch this team progress and grow over the season.

At some point, Drake Maye will take over and hopefully we see signs of hope down the stretch. The Patriots won't make the playoffs this season, but with a promising finish and moves in the offseason, a return to the postseason in 2025 will be on the table.

Prediction: 8-9

Nick Giovanni, WBZ-TV Sports

"We get to kind of spoil everyone's hopes and dreams as the year goes on, and hopefully by the end of the year teams are looking at us and people are starting to pick us to win."

That's what Jonathan Jones had to say this week about how the Patriots are approaching this season, recognizing they'll be going into every game as the underdog as of now. So, his outlook will likely be the best-case scenario for the team.

It's going to be a season defined by the learning curve, and how quickly the franchise's new head coach -- and future quarterback -- can progress along the way. Until the Patriots build some continuity along the offensive line, I see Jacoby Brissett and company running into issues moving the ball down the field.

Here's how I see the season playing out as of now:

Week 1 at Bengals: L

Week 2 vs. Seahawks: W

Week 3 at Jets: L

Week 4 at 49ers: L

Week 5 vs. Dolphins: W

Week 6 vs. Texans: L

Week 7 vs. Jaguars in London: L

Week 8 vs Jets: W

Week 9 at Titans: W

Week 10 at Bears: L

Week 11 vs. Rams: L

Week 12 at Dolphins: L

Week 13 vs. Colts: W

Week 15 at Cardinals: W

Week 16 at Bills: L

Week 17 vs. Chargers: W

Week 18 vs Bills: L

Prediction: 7-10

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston



Realistically, four wins feels right given the problems the team has on offense and the difficult schedule. Hopefully fans get to see a few more than that, but it won't be easy for the Patriots.

If the defense is as good as we think it is, and the offense doesn't turn the ball over and actually moves downfield, maybe the Patriots can sneak in a few more victories and get to six or seven. But talent usually wins out in the NFL, and the Pats are lacking that on the offensive side of the ball.

The Patriots should be much more competitive than last season, which should provide a breathe of fresh air for New England football fans. But we're still going to see a lot of losing Sundays out of the Patriots this season.

Prediction: 5-12

Tune in to Sunday's Patriots-Bengals showdown on WBZ-TV -- your television home of the New England Patriots! Pregame coverage begins at 11:30am with Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 1pm, and after the game stay tuned for Patriots 5th Quarter -- all on WBZ-TV!