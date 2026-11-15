Prospective homeowners must make $180K a year to buy in Greater Boston area, new report says

The 2026 Greater Boston Housing Report Card is out, giving a glimpse into what it takes to buy a home in the area.

According to the report, prospective homeowners need to make at least $180,000 a year to afford a single-family home in the Greater Boston area. And with a budget of $500,000, buyers only have six communities to consider, compared to 42 a decade ago.

"Those lower priced homes and those lower priced areas now become unaffordable for those that have the dream of buying," said Jim Major, the president of the Massachusetts Association of Realtors.

Major told WBZ-TV not only are fewer people able to afford to buy, but there's also less housing being built.

"Building has kind of slowed down a bit. I think that part might be due to the increasing cost to borrow money," Major said.

This isn't just impacting homebuyers. Renters in the Boston market are also seeing higher price tags.

"Our max was $1,400 each, but that would be too far from public transit, and it would never include water or electricity. Anytime we found that it was way too much," Boston renter Sarah Falder said.

Falder moved into her Allston apartment this summer, one she shares with three roommates. She said living alone was off the table because of the cost.

"There's so many different expenses too because it's rent and then gas because the commute," Falder said. "It just adds up. Groceries around here are not cheap either."

The Greater Boston Housing Report Card said the average monthly rent in the area is over $3,000 a month.

"We have seen a dramatic increase in rental prices over the past 10 years, over the past five years, and most of that is driven by demand and people wanting to live in Massachusetts," Major said.

While the report card isn't one the region might be proud to take home, Major said if you're looking to buy or rent, you shouldn't let this stop you.

"There's no guarantee that rates are going to come down. There's no guarantee prices are going to come down, so look at what you can afford now, and then look for opportunities within the current market," Major said.