Two-alarm house fire in Lynn leaves one person injured

One person was injured in a two-alarm fire at a Bulfinch Street home in Lynn on Sunday morning.

Two-alarm blaze in Lynn

When firefighters responded to the blaze, there were reports of people trapped in the home. The fire quickly went to two alarms, forcing the residents of some of the surrounding homes to evacuate.

One person was hurt in the blaze, and four other homes on Bulfinch Street sustained some damage.

Don Hawkins, who lives behind the home that caught fire, spotted the fire when he came out of his home and saw that his neighbor's back porch was on fire.

"So, I knocked on their door, told them to get out of the house; hurry up. Started yelling, 'Everybody get out of the house.' Ran back inside, got my kids, went out the back door. That's it. Called 911," Hawkins said.

Neighboring homes damaged

Fire crews worked for hours to get the flames under control, hitting the home with water repeatedly and taking axes to parts of the structure they believed could collapse.

Hawkins said there were at least 10 people inside the home at the time of the fire.

"As soon as I seen the flames, I started to alert as many people as I could. 'Fire! Fire! Get out of the house.' Bang on their door. It was pretty bad, though. The whole back porch was engulfed a little bit," he said

Hawkins said his own home was damaged and he may not be able to return to it for a while, but he's glad his loved ones are safe.

"Flight mode, you know? Gotta save your kids, save your family, save yourself. Warn as many people as you can and get to safety," he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.